UBS Group Lowers Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $5.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $10.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 39.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kohl’s from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Kohl’s Stock Down 4.5 %

KSS stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.92. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $29.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $53,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,928.55. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 183.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

