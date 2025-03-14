UFP Industries Q1 EPS Estimate Reduced by Zacks Research

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for UFP Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UFPI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $104.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.95. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $102.35 and a 12 month high of $141.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,149,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3,820.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 561,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,212,000 after purchasing an additional 546,830 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,546,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435,155 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 672,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,736,000 after purchasing an additional 337,463 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,457,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

