Unity Software (NYSE:U) Upgraded by Citizens Jmp to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.61.

Shares of U stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Unity Software has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $30.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.27.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 166,667 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $3,498,340.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,481,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,076,244.21. The trade was a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $30,012.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,086,912.72. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 864,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,839,722 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

