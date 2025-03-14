Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Uranium Energy from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $10.00 target price on Uranium Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UEC

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

UEC stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 1.88. Uranium Energy has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 947.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 5,130.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.