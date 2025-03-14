US Bancorp DE Has $351,000 Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $76.76 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.78 and a 52-week high of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

