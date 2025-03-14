Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 395.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VCEB opened at $62.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.15. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $65.30.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

