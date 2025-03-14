Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Position Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $170.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.22. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $159.39 and a 1-year high of $207.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.04.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

