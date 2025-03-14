Ventum Cap Mkts Comments on Journey Energy FY2024 Earnings

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Journey Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Gill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Journey Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Journey Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Journey Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

TSE:JOY opened at C$1.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$100.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.41. Journey Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.42 and a twelve month high of C$4.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Alberta province. The company’s principal revenue source is from petroleum and natural gas sales which include the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, of which it derives key revenue from the sale of crude oil.

