VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI opened at $31.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

