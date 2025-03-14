Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 101,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,450,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,896,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,692,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,365,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTAN. Morgan Stanley set a $104.00 target price on ServiceTitan in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.17.

ServiceTitan Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTAN opened at $82.34 on Friday. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $112.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.40.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Stories

