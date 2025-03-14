Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $10,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APGE. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APGE opened at $38.33 on Friday. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $71.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $46.71.

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.25). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $191,749.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,035.12. This trade represents a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,983,558.05. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,392 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APGE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

