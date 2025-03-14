Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Service Co. International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

SCI stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $89.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.06%.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $4,228,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,066,078.48. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $515,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,674.96. The trade was a 12.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

