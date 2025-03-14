Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,513 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $11,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 31.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,739,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,994,000 after purchasing an additional 166,899 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 543,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 86,972 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 142.9% in the third quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 84,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 44,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.35 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of PDCO opened at $31.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $31.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

