Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,298 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $9,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 2,111.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Sun Communities by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

Sun Communities Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SUI opened at $125.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.98 and a 1-year high of $147.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $745.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.68 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.