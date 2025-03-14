Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,809 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $11,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. DA Davidson set a $85.00 price objective on Graco in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

GGG stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.49 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.46.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.01%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

