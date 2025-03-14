VolitionRx’s (VNRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of VNRX opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in VolitionRx by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,481,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VolitionRx by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in VolitionRx by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 28,579 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRx during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRx during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

