VolitionRx’s (VNRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in VolitionRx by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,481,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VolitionRx by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in VolitionRx by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 28,579 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRx during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRx during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
