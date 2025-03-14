W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s previous close.

WPC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,820,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,110,000 after buying an additional 242,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,709,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,201,000 after buying an additional 135,090 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,022,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,170,000 after buying an additional 906,622 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,641,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,926,000 after buying an additional 43,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,641,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,894,000 after buying an additional 758,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

