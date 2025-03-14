Wedbush Issues Optimistic Outlook for TSE:FRX Earnings

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Free Report) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of FRX opened at C$9.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$175.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.49 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -620.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.92. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$5.65 and a 52-week high of C$15.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,840.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,186 shares of company stock worth $196,017. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

Featured Stories

