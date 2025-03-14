What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for AWI Q1 Earnings?

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Armstrong World Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

AWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.33.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $135.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $110.68 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.94.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,648,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,922,000 after purchasing an additional 34,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,454,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51,839 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after purchasing an additional 35,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 666,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,126,000 after purchasing an additional 389,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

