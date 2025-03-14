William Blair Has Pessimistic Outlook of WSC Q1 Earnings

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report issued on Monday, March 10th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

WSC has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WSC opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 190.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $47.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.55 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Timothy D. Boswell purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,305.84. This trade represents a 17.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSC. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

