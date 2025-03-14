Zacks Research Comments on TriMas’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRS)

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriMas in a report released on Monday, March 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

TriMas Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRS opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $973.59 million, a P/E ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 169,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 78,450 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 410,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after buying an additional 280,431 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 341.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 53,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 35,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriMas

In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $49,993.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,531.52. This represents a 7.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $228,850.14. The trade was a 29.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 806,246 shares of company stock valued at $19,338,213 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

