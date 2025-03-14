Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for FANG Earnings

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 10th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.73. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.55 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion.

Several other research firms have also commented on FANG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $214.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Williams Trading set a $190.00 target price on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.92.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $145.80 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $137.09 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 433,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Frank D. Tsuru acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,802.30. This represents a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

