Zacks Small Cap Estimates Tejon Ranch Q1 Earnings

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tejon Ranch in a report issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin anticipates that the real estate development and agribusiness company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tejon Ranch’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Tejon Ranch’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tejon Ranch to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

NYSE TRC opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. Tejon Ranch has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,600,400.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 million. Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRC. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,022 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 482.6% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 401,200 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 332,341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,740 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

See Also

