16,394 Shares in Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN) Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Get Septerna alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Septerna in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Septerna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Septerna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Septerna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,197,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Septerna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Septerna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Septerna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Septerna Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEPN opened at $6.30 on Friday. Septerna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.45.

Insider Transactions at Septerna

In other Septerna news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $57,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $57,855. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Ezekowitz purchased 41,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,606. This trade represents a 65.91 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 74,346 shares of company stock worth $439,670.

About Septerna

(Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Septerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Septerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.