167,714 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 167,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $25,090,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Extra Space Storage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 724.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,320 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,127.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 781,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,985,000 after purchasing an additional 718,266 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,089,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,027,000 after purchasing an additional 519,934 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,664.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 288,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,912,000 after buying an additional 271,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,390,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,412,894,000 after buying an additional 227,006 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,515. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $145.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.02 and a 52-week high of $184.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.94 and its 200 day moving average is $162.21.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.09.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

