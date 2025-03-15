38,202 Shares in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 38,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDXG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,518,000 after acquiring an additional 44,254 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 92,726 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 972,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 48,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 355,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.97. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.42 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

In other news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 81,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $635,278.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 494,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,237.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $32,396.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,496.04. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,170. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

