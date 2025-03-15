4,138 Shares in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Loar during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Loar during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Loar by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Loar in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Loar by 871.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Loar from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Loar from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

LOAR stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.40. Loar Holdings, LLC has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $96.99.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

