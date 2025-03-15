68,146 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,999,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 57,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,233,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of VO opened at $257.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $234.18 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

