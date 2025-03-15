74,938 Shares in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 74,938 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,845,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in F5 by 79.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in F5 by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in F5 in the third quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total transaction of $1,969,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,836,915.82. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total transaction of $221,639.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,876.50. This represents a 29.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,932 shares of company stock worth $4,965,150. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

F5 Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $262.46 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.85 and its 200 day moving average is $249.55. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

