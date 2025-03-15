84,605 Shares in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 84,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,632,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Corpay as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Corpay by 2.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,287,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,659,000 after purchasing an additional 120,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Corpay by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,692,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,215,000 after purchasing an additional 78,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corpay by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,061,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Corpay by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Corpay by 2.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Corpay news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,434.45. This trade represents a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $338.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.54. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.10 and a 1 year high of $400.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CPAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Corpay in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.71.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

