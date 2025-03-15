91,998 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,998 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $606,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 322.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 321,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after buying an additional 245,286 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlassian from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $264.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.71.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $394,972.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 210,471 shares in the company, valued at $54,690,889.35. This represents a 0.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $1,808,567.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,511,376.20. The trade was a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,501 shares of company stock valued at $74,167,124. 38.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $218.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.44 and a 200-day moving average of $233.71. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

