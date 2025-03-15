92,543 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,389,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Lululemon Athletica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.4 %

LULU opened at $311.03 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $480.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $376.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.16. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

