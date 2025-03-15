Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 290.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,578,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,033,000 after acquiring an additional 63,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,958,000 after acquiring an additional 219,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,836,000 after acquiring an additional 56,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 776,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 81,853 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Realty Trust

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.47, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

