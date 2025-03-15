apricus wealth LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 95 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $525.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.43.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $388.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.55. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $376.91 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

