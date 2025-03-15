Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 29.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 2,725.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 25.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 49,273 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $379,402.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,449.20. The trade was a 17.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Spellacy sold 191,513 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,915,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 545,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,815. Insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ACHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.14.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

