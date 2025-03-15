Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 648,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,392,000 after purchasing an additional 36,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.49. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $56.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.37 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

