Arizona State Retirement System Has $639,000 Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AAR were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get AAR alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 13.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 969,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,591,000 after acquiring an additional 114,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,101,000 after acquiring an additional 27,747 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in AAR by 20.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 790,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,652,000 after acquiring an additional 134,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 18.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,693,000 after acquiring an additional 77,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AAR stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.26. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.71 and a 12-month high of $76.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAR

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

In related news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 17,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,153,147.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,383.58. This trade represents a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 128,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.76, for a total transaction of $8,573,786.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,144,356.80. The trade was a 27.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,793 shares of company stock worth $12,538,396. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.