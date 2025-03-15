Arizona State Retirement System Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. SMART Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.19.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -660.92 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. Research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

