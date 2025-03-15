Arizona State Retirement System Has $710,000 Holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RXO were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 68.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 407.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on RXO from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on RXO from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RXO from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on RXO in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on RXO from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

RXO Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RXO stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.26. RXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.67.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

