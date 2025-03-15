Arizona State Retirement System Has $730,000 Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,612,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,776,000 after purchasing an additional 94,903 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $30.93.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCPT. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

