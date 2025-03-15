Arizona State Retirement System Has $749,000 Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,028,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,614,000 after buying an additional 289,295 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,546,000 after acquiring an additional 245,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,455,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,924,000 after purchasing an additional 222,005 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,186,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after purchasing an additional 42,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 19.1% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 543,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 86,972 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDCO. Leerink Partnrs lowered Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

