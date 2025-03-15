Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,853,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,671,000 after buying an additional 218,743 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at about $828,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 204,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 114,504 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HSBC upgraded QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 76,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $399,127.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,010,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,035.29. This trade represents a 7.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 97,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $607,183.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,092,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,204.80. This trade represents a 8.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 277,452 shares of company stock worth $1,542,942. Company insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.