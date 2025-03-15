Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of PRKS opened at $47.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.96. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.72 and a 52-week high of $60.83.

Insider Transactions at United Parks & Resorts

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $342,691.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,345. This represents a 38.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reduced their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

