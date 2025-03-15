Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $657,000 Investment in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CON. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth $44,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter valued at about $46,003,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter valued at about $36,672,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 712.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,595 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter valued at about $23,478,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Shares of CON opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

