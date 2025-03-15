Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 2,840 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $28.68 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 4.99%. Research analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.2376 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

