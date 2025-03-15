Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 718.6% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 447,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 392,820 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 81,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 27,234 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75,498 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

