Arizona State Retirement System Sells 669 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 9.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 924.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 22,734 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $3,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,469 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,249.22. This represents a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 71.77 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

