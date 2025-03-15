Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4,891.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,839,000 after buying an additional 631,486 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter worth about $16,713,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $8,372,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,061,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 264,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,269 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $184.24 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $220.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.20.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $528,936.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $979,150. This trade represents a 35.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,950.72. This represents a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

