Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,712 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTU. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. Analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

