Assetmark Inc. Buys 138 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 473,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 28.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 412,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,570,000 after acquiring an additional 90,845 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 7.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RJF stock opened at $142.64 on Friday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $174.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.43.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

